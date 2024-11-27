LK Group Updates Stake in My Rewards International

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

LK Group Investments Pty Ltd has updated its interest in My Rewards International Limited, maintaining a substantial holding of 44,210,526 ordinary shares. This change reflects ongoing strategic positioning and potential influence within the company. Investors in the financial markets may find this development significant as it underscores the continuing engagement of major stakeholders.

