LIXIL Group Sees Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

LIXIL Group reported an increase in revenue and core earnings for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by strong sales in their renovation products despite a decline in new housing starts. The company’s international business offset market pressures in Europe, the US, and China through structural reforms and new product launches. Although profit decreased due to higher finance costs, operating cash flow improved and the dividend forecast remains unchanged.

