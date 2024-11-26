Livium Ltd Issues New Securities Amid Growth Plans

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, has announced the issuance of securities including performance rights and options to its executive team and employees, alongside shares to Lind. This move is part of Livium’s strategy to leverage its leading battery recycling and lithium production technologies, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global supply chain diversification and sustainable lithium production.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.