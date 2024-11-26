News & Insights

Stocks

Livium Ltd Issues New Securities Amid Growth Plans

November 26, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, has announced the issuance of securities including performance rights and options to its executive team and employees, alongside shares to Lind. This move is part of Livium’s strategy to leverage its leading battery recycling and lithium production technologies, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global supply chain diversification and sustainable lithium production.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.