The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.

In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.

The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.

Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.

Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here's a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.

1. Irvine, California Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189

$25,189 Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636

2. San Jose, California Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052

$26,052 Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058

$97,058 Income needed: $246,220

3. San Francisco Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041

$27,041 Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468

$93,468 Income needed: $241,017

5. San Diego Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167

$25,167 Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349

$74,349 Income needed: $199,032

6. Los Angeles Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893

$22,893 Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125

$68,125 Income needed: $182,037

7. Arlington, Virginia Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078

$25,078 Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413

8. Seattle Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632

$23,632 Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116

$62,116 Income needed: $171,495

9. Anaheim, California Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014

$25,014 Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609

$60,609 Income needed: $171,247

10. Scottsdale, Arizona Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829

$20,829 Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994

$63,994 Income needed: $169,647

Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.

1. Detroit Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077

$20,077 Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442

$4,442 Income needed: $49,039

2. Cleveland Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333

$20,333 Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663

3. Toledo, Ohio Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883

$19,883 Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740

$7,740 Income needed: $55,245

4. Memphis, Tennessee Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886

$19,886 Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901

$9,901 Income needed: $59,573

5. St. Louis Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670

$19,670 Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500

6. Baltimore Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618

$20,618 Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146

$12,146 Income needed: $65,528

7. El Paso, Texas Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395

$18,395 Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822

$14,822 Income needed: $66,432

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267

$20,267 Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546

9. Oklahoma City Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197

$20,197 Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651

$13,651 Income needed: $67,696

