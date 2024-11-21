News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

November 21, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.

Read More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.

The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.

Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.

Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here’s a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.

Trending Now: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

For You: 5 Rules Every Rich Person Uses To Make Money, According To Money Expert Ramit Sethi

Irvine California business district

1. Irvine, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636
  • Income needed: $265,651

Discover More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

2. San Jose, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058
  • Income needed: $246,220
Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

3. San Francisco

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468
  • Income needed: $241,017
Honolulu, Hawaii.

4. Honolulu

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $26,811
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $89,409
  • Income needed: $232,438

Read Next: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

The skyline of downtown San Diego, California shot from an orbiting helicopter of San Diego Bay.

5. San Diego

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349
  • Income needed: $199,032
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

6. Los Angeles

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125
  • Income needed: $182,037
Arlington Virginia skyline

7. Arlington, Virginia

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413
  • Income needed: $180,983

Find Out: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

8. Seattle

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116
  • Income needed: $171,495
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

9. Anaheim, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609
  • Income needed: $171,247
Old Town Scottsdale

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994
  • Income needed: $169,647
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage

In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

1. Detroit

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442
  • Income needed: $49,039
Cleveland Ohio skyline at dusk

2. Cleveland

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663
  • Income needed: $53,993

Learn More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Toledo Ohio

3. Toledo, Ohio

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740
  • Income needed: $55,245
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

4. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901
  • Income needed: $59,573
City of St. Louis, Missouri skyline

5. St. Louis

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500
  • Income needed: $62,340

Check Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

6. Baltimore

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146
  • Income needed: $65,528
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

7. El Paso, Texas

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822
  • Income needed: $66,432
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546
  • Income needed: $67,625

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Moves I’ll Make If I Think Trump Will Win the Election

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

9. Oklahoma City

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651
  • Income needed: $67,696
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,137
  • Average annual mortgage cost: $14,979
  • Income needed: $68,232

Methodology: In order to find the living wage a single person needs in the top major cities in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey for their [1] total population and [2] average household income. For each location that qualifies for this study a number of cost of living indexes were sourced including the [1] grocery cost of living index, [2] healthcare cost of living index, [3] utilities cost of living index, [4] transportation cost of living index and [5] miscellaneous cost of living index were, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for a single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location were calculated. The [7] average home value for each location was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the [8] national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The [9] average rent cost for each location was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. By combining the annual expenditure costs with the rent and homeowner mortgage respectively, the total annual expenses was found. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule, the living wage was calculated by doubling the total annual expenses. The homeowner cost and renter cost were ranked separately to show the living wage a single person needs to live in major US cities if they are renting or if they own a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.