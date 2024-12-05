A-Living Smart City Approves Interim Dividend

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. announced the successful approval of an interim dividend of RMB0.03 per share at their recent extraordinary general meeting, with a strong shareholder turnout. The dividend payout, set for January 2025, highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors, sparking interest in the financial community.

