LiveOne (LVO) & Seekr to Unveil AI-Driven Music Search Platform

LiveOne LVO recently collaborated with Seekr Technologies, a company specializing in advanced AI solutions. The strategic partnership is set to design the industry's first AI-driven search tool for beats and sounds, which will be available for creators by the end of the calendar.



In April 2024, Seekr and Intel collaborated to develop leading-edge large language models and foundation models. Through Seekr’s alliance with Intel, LVO can operate its search and discovery platform on the Intel Developer Cloud.



By leveraging Seekr's multi-year partnership with Intel and the power of the Intel Developer Cloud, the initiative aims to unlock unprecedented opportunities for artists and creators, such as music composition and licensing cutting-edge technology.



The platform's AI search engine, combined with LiveOne's comprehensive suite of beats and sounds, will enable creators to effortlessly align and create music, while also opening up new revenue streams, added LVO.



Based in Chicago, USA, LVO is a one-stop destination for all entertainment and streaming-related content that enhances the online viewing experience for content creators, media partners and brand sponsors. It boasts a platform for live streaming and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, as well as the owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions.



LiveOne is at the forefront of collaborations to solidify its foothold as a leader in the music and entertainment industry. In June 2024, the company revealed a new coffee brand — Smyle Coffee — in collaboration with multi-platinum rapper and actor KYLE. The new venture allows LVO to embark into the coffee market worth $100 billion.



In the last reported quarter, LVO’s revenues soared 21% year over year to $30.9 million, beating the consensus mark by 2%. The top-line expansion was attributable to healthy momentum in the Audio Division coupled with various cost-effective and resource-optimization strategies amid tough competition.



As of March-end 2024, paid members increased 675,000 or 30%. The total member count, including free ad-supported memberships, was roughly 3.75 million as of May 25, 2024, highlighting the company's growing user engagement.



At present, LiveOne carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has plunged 13% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 6.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.