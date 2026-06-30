LiveOne (LVO) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

LiveOne LVO shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.64. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% loss over the past four weeks.

LiveOne shares recently climbed 7.1%, supported by the company's continued business turnaround and expanding growth initiatives. The company highlighted a transformational year marked by improved financial performance across its audio businesses, with PodcastOne delivering record revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Management also noted that LiveOne strengthened its balance sheet by replacing lenders, paying down junior debt, converting more than $15 million into equity and improving its overall financial position. The company expects further momentum from its strategic partnerships, B2B initiatives and potential acquisitions.



The company continues to expand its B2B business through partnerships with VIZIO, Samsung, AT&T and LG, which management said provide access to hundreds of millions of monthly users. The company stated that these agreements are expected to support long-term subscriber growth, with another major retail partnership also progressing. Management added that more than 100 additional B2B opportunities are currently in the pipeline across industries including retail, airlines, hotels, automotive, streaming platforms and telecommunications. It also expects these partnerships to contribute to future revenue growth while strengthening the company's market presence.



LiveOne also emphasized continued growth opportunities across PodcastOne, AI-related content monetization and strategic acquisitions. Management said PodcastOne is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, while LiveOne is exploring opportunities to monetize its extensive audio and video content library through AI partnerships. The company raised its financial guidance and stated that it believes the business is well positioned for transformational growth through new B2B agreements, accretive acquisitions and additional monetization opportunities. Management also noted that operating expenses are expected to remain largely stable, with improving margins as new revenue streams scale.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45%. Revenues are expected to be $23.16 million, up 20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For LiveOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LVO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

LiveOne is a member of the Zacks Audio Video Production industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sony SONY, finished the last trading session 3.7% higher at $20.43. SONY has returned -8.6% over the past month.

For Sony, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.13. This represents a change of -38.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Sony currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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