LiveHire Ltd. CEO Departs, New Management Strategy Announced

October 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. announces the departure of CEO Christy Forest, with management duties transitioning to Clayton Pyne, current Director of LiveHire and Managing Director of Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd. This strategic move aims to streamline operations, with Humanforce providing management services to LiveHire at no additional cost. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this leadership shift significant as it could impact LiveHire’s future business strategy and performance.

