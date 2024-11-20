LiveHire Completes Entitlement Offer Boosting Investments

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.
LiveHire Ltd. has successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising approximately $3.036 million through the issuance of over 77 million new shares. The company’s largest shareholder, Humanforce Holdings, has increased its stake to 87.76%. These new shares are set to commence trading on the ASX, promising potential growth for investors.
