LiveHire Completes Entitlement Offer Boosting Investments

November 20, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising approximately $3.036 million through the issuance of over 77 million new shares. The company’s largest shareholder, Humanforce Holdings, has increased its stake to 87.76%. These new shares are set to commence trading on the ASX, promising potential growth for investors.

