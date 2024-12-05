Live Verdure Forms Strategic AI Partnership with The Growth Faculty

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Live Verdure Ltd has announced a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Decidr.ai, and The Growth Faculty to integrate AI technology into business education and leadership events. This collaboration aims to enhance educational tools and member engagement by developing AI-powered mentorship applications and optimizing business processes. The partnership positions Decidr as a leader in AI-driven innovation and reflects Live Verdure’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:LV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.