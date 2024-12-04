Live Oak Ventures announces investment in Sunbound

Live Oak Ventures has announced an investment in Sunbound Inc., a provider of automated financial operations solutions for the senior housing industry. Sunbound leverages best in class technology to optimize financial operations, so senior housing communities can concentrate on delivering exceptional residential care while improving their financial profile and operational efficiency. The Sunbound platform is a comprehensive revenue solution that helps optimize insurance claims and private pay solutions. The platform allows for online digital payments, claims management, data insights and improved cash flow.

