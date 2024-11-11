News & Insights

Live Nation reports Q3 EPS $1.66, consensus $1.60

November 11, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $7.65B, consensus $7.77B. “We wrapped up our most active summer concert season ever, our show pipeline has never been bigger, and brand sponsorships are accelerating. While operating income will be impacted by one-time accruals, we are pacing toward double-digit AOI growth this year. As we look toward an even bigger 2025, we have a larger lineup of stadium, arena and amphitheater shows for fans to enjoy. Momentum continues to build, as we expand the industry’s infrastructure with music-focused venues to support artists and reach untapped fan demand across the globe” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation (LYV) Entertainment.

