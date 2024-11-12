News & Insights

Live Nation price target raised to $155 from $120 at Oppenheimer

November 12, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $155 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after Q3 AOI grew +9% on Concert Margins expanding 232bps from Venue Nation generating a larger mix of high-margin ancillary revenues. The firm sees concert pipeline in large venues growing double digits, October ticket volume +23% year-over-year, and accelerating Sponsorships commitments, all serving as solid baseline for AOI continuing on similar double digits trajectory in 2025. Oppenheimer believes the new Republican administration will take a fresh look at the DOJ suit, with a higher likelihood of settling and extending the consent decree.

