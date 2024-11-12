Live Nation price target raised to $150 from $110 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $150 from $110 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. There are “multiple levers to the LYV story,” but the firm is most focused on incremental disclosure and color during this week’s investor presentations on the Venue Nation strategy given its contributions seem to be hitting an inflection point, the analyst tells investors. Following the quarterly report, the firm notes its 2024 and 2025 AOI estimates move up 1.1% and 2.0% to $2.15B and $2.40B, respectively, implying 15.6% and 11.5% respective year-over-year growth.

