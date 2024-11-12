Live Nation price target raised to $148 from $132 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $148 from $132 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results featured better than expected operating income and also included constructive forward-looking commentary on underlying supply, demand, and margin trends, which are supportive of the firm’s “upside to consensus expectations for 2024 and 2025”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees a higher probability that the incoming Trump Administration will take a less aggressive stance on antitrust regulation and will be more open to settling the DOJ’s current lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.