News & Insights

Stocks

Live Nation price target raised to $148 from $132 at Goldman Sachs

November 12, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $148 from $132 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results featured better than expected operating income and also included constructive forward-looking commentary on underlying supply, demand, and margin trends, which are supportive of the firm’s “upside to consensus expectations for 2024 and 2025”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees a higher probability that the incoming Trump Administration will take a less aggressive stance on antitrust regulation and will be more open to settling the DOJ’s current lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.