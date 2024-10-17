Live Election Day Coverage for Bitcoiners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | Bitcoin Magazine Announces Election Day Livestream, Supported by Stand with Crypto



October 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV — Bitcoin Magazine, in collaboration with Stand with Crypto (https://standwithcrypto.org), is excited to announce The Road to Election Day, a groundbreaking Election Day livestream tailored to Bitcoin and crypto voters. This event offers real-time election updates, in-depth candidate analysis, and data-driven coverage designed to empower the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S.: Bitcoiners.

About the Election Day Livestream

The Road to Election Day livestream will run across X, YouTube, and Rumble, providing an alternative to mainstream media outlets. With Stand with Crypto plugged into the same data feed used by all legacy media outlets, Bitcoin Magazine will deliver live election results through a unique lens—highlighting how policies and candidates' stances influence the Bitcoin and crypto communities.

With Bitcoin ownership now surpassing 75 million Americans and expanding at 50% year-over-year, this livestream focuses on one key question: How will Bitcoin and crypto shape the outcome of this election, especially in swing states? By merging data from Stand with Crypto and expert analysis, the livestream will offer unparalleled insights into the role of crypto voters in one of the most pivotal elections in modern history.

Key Event Highlights

Real-Time Election Results: AP-powered data streams with coverage tailored for Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts.

Candidate Scorecards: Live updates on politicians’ stances on Bitcoin and crypto policies, provided by Stand with Crypto.

On-Air Talent and Guests: Join influential Bitcoiners, political analysts, and policy experts for commentary and insights throughout the broadcast.

Streaming Across Platforms: Watch live on X, YouTube, and Rumble, with interactive segments to engage viewers and spark conversation.

“Many Bitcoiners are single issue voters and the broader crypto community considers this election to be pivotal to our interests,” said George Mekhail, General Manager of Bitcoin Magazine. “We’re excited to host an Election Day livestream which focuses on the races most likely to impact our industry.”

Sponsorship and Talent Opportunities

Bitcoin Magazine invites brands interested in partnering with the event to explore sponsorship packages that include exclusive ad placements, segment branding, and real-time shoutouts. With over 500,000 live viewers for the Halving Livestream and an expected increase for this election day event, partners have a rare opportunity to connect with a massive audience of engaged crypto enthusiasts.

Additionally, Bitcoin Magazine is accepting applications for on-screen talent and reporting roles. Political analysts, Bitcoin influencers, and journalists are invited to join the broadcast to provide unique perspectives and insights.

Sponsorship and Talent Inquiries: Click here to learn more

Join the Conversation

This Election Day, Bitcoin Magazine offers a fresh alternative to legacy media. Follow the results, engage with the community, and gain actionable insights on how Bitcoin and crypto will influence America’s political future.

Set your reminder now to watch live on X, YouTube, and Rumble.

About Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the original source of news and insights about Bitcoin, empowering millions of readers with critical information about the world’s first cryptocurrency. With a focus on education, community, and advocacy, Bitcoin Magazine connects a global audience of individuals and institutions committed to Bitcoin adoption.

About Stand with Crypto

Stand with Crypto is a non-profit initiative dedicated to promoting crypto-positive legislation and empowering voters with the information they need to support the future of digital assets. From live candidate scorecards to in-depth analysis, Stand with Crypto bridges the gap between politics and technology.

Media Contact:

Name: Lana Miles

Title: Head of Marketing

Email: lana.miles@btcmedia.org

Social Media: @BitcoinMagazine

Website: https://bitcoinmagazine.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.