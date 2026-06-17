LivaNova Reports Improved OSA Outcomes With PolySync Programming

LivaNova LIVN recently announced new data from the PolySync substudy showing that its PolySync programming algorithm increased the cumulative apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) response rate from 65% to 84.5% in patients with moderate-to-severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The patients were treated with proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation (pHGNS) therapy delivered by the company’s aura6000 System. The findings were presented at SLEEP 2026, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies.

The PolySync substudy evaluated patients who did not meet responder criteria after one year of individual-contact stimulation in the OSPREY randomized controlled trial (RCT). Previously announced data from the OSPREY RCT demonstrated a 65% responder rate in the treatment arm after 12 months of pHGNS. In the PolySync substudy, patients underwent reprogramming using simultaneous-contact stimulation.

The company’s aura6000 System received premarket approval from the FDA in March.

Per management, these results highlight the strength of LivaNova’s underlying therapy and the potential to further enhance patient outcomes through innovation. The OSPREY study demonstrated rapid and durable clinical benefits, while PolySync showed the ability to improve response rates and broaden the impact of pHGNS therapy. These findings reinforce the company’s commitment to advancing personalized neuromodulation solutions for patients with OSA.

Likely Trend of LIVN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, LIVN shares lost 0.3% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, shares of the company have gained 29.1% against the industry’s 17% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 10.4% in the same timeframe.

The latest PolySync data is likely to strengthen LivaNova’s position in the sleep apnea market by demonstrating the ability to improve patient outcomes through software-driven innovation. The higher response rate highlights the flexibility of the company’s pHGNS platform and may support broader adoption and patient acceptance of the therapy.

The findings also reinforce LivaNova’s innovation strategy as it advances its next-generation OSA device with additional features. As awareness and diagnosis of sleep apnea continue to increase globally, improved treatment outcomes could help expand the company’s market opportunity and support long-term growth.

LIVN currently has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion.



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More on the PolySync Programming Algorithm

PolySync leverages LivaNova’s six-contact proximal hypoglossal nerve electrode to create a wider range of stimulation fields, enabling more personalized therapy and broader muscle activation. The approach was well tolerated, with no serious treatment-emergent, device-related or stimulation-related adverse events reported.

Additional computational modeling presented at the conference supported the dosing rationale behind PolySync. These findings further strengthen the clinical evidence from the OSPREY and THN3 randomized controlled trials and highlight LivaNova’s efforts to enhance neuromodulation-based OSA treatment.

Liva Nova is currently developing a next-generation OSA device featuring MRI compatibility, remote configuration capabilities and a rechargeable battery with up to 15 years of life. The company plans to file a PMA supplement submission in the second half of 2026.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the sleep apnea devices market is valued at $7.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% through 2034.

Factors like the cumulative incidence of obstructive sleep apnea across the world, swelling consciousness for the target condition, and snowballing patient adherence to positive airway pressure machines and initial disease diagnosis are spurring the demand for sleep apnea devices.

Other News

In March, LivaNova received premarket approval from the FDA for its aura6000 system to treat adults with moderate to severe OSA. The system uses pHGNS, an advanced neurostimulation approach, to manage OSA in patients with an AHI ranging from 15 to 65 years.

LivaNova PLC Price

LivaNova PLC price | LivaNova PLC Quote

LIVN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LIVN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which was 35.71% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 25.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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