LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been LivaNova (LIVN). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 12.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $85.27 in the previous session. LivaNova has gained 36.6% since the start of the year compared to the 1.4% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -12.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, LivaNova reported EPS of $0.98 versus consensus estimate of $0.85 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.6%.

For the current fiscal year, LivaNova is expected to post earnings of $4.24 per share on $1.5 in revenues. This represents a 8.72% change in EPS on a 8.34% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.64 per share on $1.61 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.29% and 7.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While LivaNova has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

LivaNova has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 26.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.4X versus its peer group's average of 13.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, LivaNova currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if LivaNova passes the test. Thus, it seems as though LivaNova shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does LIVN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of LIVN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART). IART has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 31.71%, and for the current fiscal year, IART is expected to post earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation have gained 7.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.43X and a P/CF of 4.31X.

The Medical - Instruments industry may rank in the bottom 69% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for LIVN and IART, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.