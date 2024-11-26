Little Green Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Rising Losses

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Little Green Pharma Ltd reported a substantial 36.8% increase in revenue to $17.5 million for the half-year ended September 2024, driven primarily by sales of medicinal cannabis products. However, the company also faced a 58.7% increase in losses, totaling $3.5 million, due to various expenses despite a positive shift in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. The company’s financial adjustments included share-based payments and inventory write-downs, reflecting strategic operational changes.
For further insights into AU:LGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.