Little Green Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Rising Losses

Little Green Pharma Ltd reported a substantial 36.8% increase in revenue to $17.5 million for the half-year ended September 2024, driven primarily by sales of medicinal cannabis products. However, the company also faced a 58.7% increase in losses, totaling $3.5 million, due to various expenses despite a positive shift in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. The company’s financial adjustments included share-based payments and inventory write-downs, reflecting strategic operational changes.

