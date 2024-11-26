News & Insights

Stocks

Little Green Pharma Sees Revenue Surge Amid Rising Losses

November 26, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Little Green Pharma Ltd reported a substantial 36.8% increase in revenue to $17.5 million for the half-year ended September 2024, driven primarily by sales of medicinal cannabis products. However, the company also faced a 58.7% increase in losses, totaling $3.5 million, due to various expenses despite a positive shift in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. The company’s financial adjustments included share-based payments and inventory write-downs, reflecting strategic operational changes.

For further insights into AU:LGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.