Little Green Pharma Sees Revenue Rise, Loss Narrow

Little Green Pharma Ltd. has reported a 29% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, rising to $25,631,830 for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a 5% reduction in loss after tax, down to $(8,152,558). The firm did not propose or pay any dividends in this period and highlighted a slight decrease in net tangible assets per ordinary security.

