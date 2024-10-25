Little Green Pharma Invites Investors to Key Webinar

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. invites shareholders to an investor webinar on October 28, 2024, where CEO Paul Long will discuss the company’s latest Quarterly Activities Report. The company, known for its innovative medicinal cannabis products, continues to expand its operations globally with a focus on patient access and product diversity. This event offers an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

