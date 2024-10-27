News & Insights

Little Green Pharma Hosts Investor Webinar on Growth

October 27, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. is hosting an investor webinar where CEO Paul Long will present the Quarterly Activities Report for September 2024. The company, which specializes in medicinal cannabis production and distribution, is committed to expanding its reach in theglobal marketand enhancing patient access through ongoing research and education initiatives. Investors can participate in the webinar to gain insights into the company’s operations and future directions.

