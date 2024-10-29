News & Insights

Stocks

Little Green Pharma Celebrates Record Growth and Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. reported a record-breaking quarter with a 40% revenue increase to $10.2 million, driven by expanded market reach in Europe and a broad product portfolio. The company is capitalizing on new opportunities in Germany, the UK, Poland, and France, while also implementing cost-saving measures and strategic partnerships to fuel growth. This progress underscores LGP’s commitment to delivering innovative treatments and increasing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:LGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.