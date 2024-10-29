Little Green Pharma Celebrates Record Growth and Expansion

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. reported a record-breaking quarter with a 40% revenue increase to $10.2 million, driven by expanded market reach in Europe and a broad product portfolio. The company is capitalizing on new opportunities in Germany, the UK, Poland, and France, while also implementing cost-saving measures and strategic partnerships to fuel growth. This progress underscores LGP’s commitment to delivering innovative treatments and increasing shareholder value.

