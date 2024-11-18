Litix S.P.A. Leads with Robotic Marble Sculpture

Litix S.P.A. (IT:LTX) has released an update.

Litix S.P.A. has embarked on creating the tallest marble statue ever made by a robot, a 6.5-meter sculpture of Sai Baba, using their advanced ROBOTOR ONE MEGA robot. This ambitious project, valued at 550,000 Euros and set to be unveiled in 2025 in India, underscores Litix’s leadership in robotics and stone processing while also contributing to large-scale humanitarian endeavors.

