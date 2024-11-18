News & Insights

Stocks

Litix S.P.A. Leads with Robotic Marble Sculpture

November 18, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Litix S.P.A. (IT:LTX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Litix S.P.A. has embarked on creating the tallest marble statue ever made by a robot, a 6.5-meter sculpture of Sai Baba, using their advanced ROBOTOR ONE MEGA robot. This ambitious project, valued at 550,000 Euros and set to be unveiled in 2025 in India, underscores Litix’s leadership in robotics and stone processing while also contributing to large-scale humanitarian endeavors.

For further insights into IT:LTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.