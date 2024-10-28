LiTHOS Gains U.S. Patent, Boosting Lithium Operations

Alchemist Mining (TSE:LITS) has released an update.

LiTHOS Group Ltd. has secured a significant U.S. patent that enhances its capabilities in the lithium extraction and refinement process, supporting sustainable lithium solutions. This patent enables LiTHOS to integrate various Direct Lithium Extraction methods, allowing for strategic partnerships and expansions in the lithium market.

