Lithium Universe’s Entitlement Offer Nears Closure

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lithium Universe Limited is closing its non-renounceable entitlement offer on November 29, 2024, with the aim of raising $0.98 million. The offer allows eligible shareholders from selected countries to purchase one new share for every ten shares held at $0.012 per share, with additional options available. This initiative presents an opportunity for investors to strengthen their stake in the burgeoning lithium market.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.