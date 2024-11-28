News & Insights

Lithium Universe’s Entitlement Offer Nears Closure

November 28, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited is closing its non-renounceable entitlement offer on November 29, 2024, with the aim of raising $0.98 million. The offer allows eligible shareholders from selected countries to purchase one new share for every ten shares held at $0.012 per share, with additional options available. This initiative presents an opportunity for investors to strengthen their stake in the burgeoning lithium market.

