Lithium Universe Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

November 19, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has extended the closing date for its non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to raise approximately $0.98 million. This decision was made to accommodate delays in mailing offer documents, ensuring all eligible shareholders can participate. The new deadline is set for November 29, 2024, providing investors an extended opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

