Lithium Universe Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Lithium Universe Limited has extended the closing date for its non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to raise approximately $0.98 million. This decision was made to accommodate delays in mailing offer documents, ensuring all eligible shareholders can participate. The new deadline is set for November 29, 2024, providing investors an extended opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.