News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Universe Completes Share Placement Raising $1.94M

November 07, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its share placement, raising $1.94 million from sophisticated investors, with plans to use the funds for a Definitive Feasibility Study and land option costs. An Entitlement Offer is set to open on November 11, 2024, and a second tranche subject to shareholder approval aims to raise an additional $0.20 million. This move signals Lithium Universe’s continued focus on advancing its lithium projects, potentially impacting its stock performance.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.