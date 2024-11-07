Lithium Universe Completes Share Placement Raising $1.94M

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.
Lithium Universe Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its share placement, raising $1.94 million from sophisticated investors, with plans to use the funds for a Definitive Feasibility Study and land option costs. An Entitlement Offer is set to open on November 11, 2024, and a second tranche subject to shareholder approval aims to raise an additional $0.20 million. This move signals Lithium Universe’s continued focus on advancing its lithium projects, potentially impacting its stock performance.
