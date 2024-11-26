News & Insights

Lithium Plus Minerals Expands Northern Territory Operations

November 26, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. (AU:LPM) has released an update.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. is rapidly advancing its lithium operations in the Northern Territory, Australia. The company emphasizes the importance of its ongoing projects to shareholders and investors, highlighting the potential for growth in the lithium sector. Investors are advised to consider their personal financial circumstances before making investment decisions.

