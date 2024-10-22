News & Insights

Lithium Ionic Advances Bandeira Lithium Project

October 22, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Lithium Ionic Corp (TSE:LTH) has released an update.

Lithium Ionic Corp has launched engineering and construction management services for its flagship Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil, marking a significant step towards production. The company has partnered with renowned firms Hatch and Reta Engenharia to ensure efficient development, and is expanding its team to support the project’s transition to operational readiness.

