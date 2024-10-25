Lithium Energy Ltd. Faces ASX Suspension Amid Project Sales

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. faces a suspension of its securities on the ASX as it navigates the sale of its major Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina for $97 million and advances the IPO of its subsidiary, Axon Graphite Limited. The company must demonstrate sufficient operational activity to the ASX to resume trading, either by completing the sale or by acquiring a new resource project. Investors are keenly watching the developments in both the Solaroz sale and the Axon Graphite IPO.

For further insights into AU:LEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.