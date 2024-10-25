News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Energy Ltd. Faces ASX Suspension Amid Project Sales

October 25, 2024 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. faces a suspension of its securities on the ASX as it navigates the sale of its major Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina for $97 million and advances the IPO of its subsidiary, Axon Graphite Limited. The company must demonstrate sufficient operational activity to the ASX to resume trading, either by completing the sale or by acquiring a new resource project. Investors are keenly watching the developments in both the Solaroz sale and the Axon Graphite IPO.

For further insights into AU:LEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.