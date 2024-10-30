Lithium Australia Rebrands as Livium Ltd

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Lithium Australia Limited has rebranded to Livium Ltd following shareholder approval, maintaining its ASX code ‘LIT’. The company aims to leverage its leading battery recycling operations and patented lithium extraction technology to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable lithium production.

