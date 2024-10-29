Lithium Australia Expands with New Share Issuance

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Lithium Australia has issued 13.3 million shares to Lind as part of a strategic placement, aiming to boost its position in the growing lithium market. The company, known for its innovative lithium extraction technology and battery recycling expertise, is poised to benefit from the increasing global demand for lithium-ion batteries.

