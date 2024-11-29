Lithium Argentina to establish corporate domicile in Switzerland

Lithium Americas announced its intention to establish corporate domicile in Switzerland under the new name, Lithium Argentina (LAAC) AG. The move, which requires shareholder, stock exchange and court approval, is expected to occur in early 2025. Lithium Argentina has performed an extensive review of its businesses and corporate structure. Switzerland, was determined to be the best jurisdiction from a strategic, commercial and legal perspective. The move is expected to provide expanded financing flexibility and support the Company’s current business and long-term growth plans through access to various markets, proximity to European customers and an attractive framework for existing shareholders and future investment. The redomiciling of the Company is proposed to be effected by way of plan of arrangement whereby the Company will be continued from the Province of British Columbia, Canada into the jurisdiction of the Canton of Zug, Switzerland. The operational headquarters of the Lithium Argentina group of companies will become Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lithium Argentina does not anticipate any material change to its operations or financial results as a result of the change of domicile. As part of the new corporate domicile, the Company plans to change its name to Lithium Argentina AG and continue the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbol “LAR”, which will continue to provide shareholders with the convenience of owning North American listed stock and avoids any disruption related to changing the listing to other capital markets. By continuing to trade on North American markets, the Company will continue to be subject to the public company reporting requirements under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The Company’s partner in the Cauchari-Olaroz project, GFL International, has entered into a three year standstill agreement with Lithium Argentina pursuant to which Ganfeng has agreed that it will not, directly or indirectly, acquire or facilitate the acquisition of a controlling interest in the Company. The continuation is subject to administrative approvals and the Company is planning to call and hold a special meeting of shareholders on January 17, 2025 to approve the continuation and ancillary matters.

