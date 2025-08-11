Lithium Argentina Cuts Costs in Q2

Lithium Argentina(NYSE:LAR) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 11, 2025, delivering 8,500 tons of lithium carbonate at $7,400 per ton (down 8% quarter-over-quarter) and reducing unit operating costs by 8% quarter-over-quarter to $6,100 per ton. Management confirmed full-year production guidance of 30,000 to 35,000 tons for 2025 and secured $120 million in new credit facilities, while advancing strategic consolidation with Ganfeng and larger-scale regional growth plans.

Operating cost structure strengthens LAR profit resilience

Cash operating costs fell below feasibility study estimates due to newly implemented, structural changes, and production reached 85% of nameplate capacity. These results were achieved against a backdrop of increased market price volatility and an average realized price declining to $7,400 per ton.

"In the second quarter, we brought operating costs down approximately 8% compared to the first quarter, reaching $6,100 per tonne. This decrease is a function of many different cost reduction efforts across the operation. They are structural, long-term changes and part of our transition to a steady-state operator. We are quite proud of these optimization efforts, which bring our current cost below the latest feasibility study estimates. The scale and quality of Kachari Olaroz, coupled with efficient and low production cost, reinforces our position as a resilient producer that is able to sustain profitability across market cycles."

— Sam Pigott, President and CEO

Structural cost reductions increase the company’s ability to remain cash flow positive and competitive during lithium price downturns, supporting strategic stability and optionality for future growth.

LAR and Ganfeng advance major Salta basin consolidation

Alongside maintaining full-year production targets, the company progressed a multi-asset consolidation strategy with Ganfeng, targeting annual lithium carbonate equivalent capacity exceeding 200,000 tons, with a single feasibility study expected by year-end. Management noted that over 150,000 tons of capacity could be concentrated within the Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes basins alone, proceeding toward a unified development plan supported by both project debt and customer minority equity financing discussions.

"Through consolidating our projects in the Pozuelos and Patos Grande's basins, we are targeting approximately 150,000 tons of capacity. We have made significant progress in advancing the regional development plan in Salta. Very soon, we expect to combine these three high-quality assets that together cover two entire Salars, something unique in our industry. This positions us to participate in what is expected to be one of the largest lithium projects in the world, with the benefits of scale and advanced technology. This partnership will allow Lithium Argentina AG and Ganfeng to bring together their respective strengths in large-scale brine development, building on the capabilities and collaboration already proven at Kachari Olaroz. We expect to have an update shortly on the consolidation and a feasibility study complete by the end of the year. Both Lithium Argentina AG and Ganfeng are working together to advance financing plans, including project debt and potential minority equity investments from customers."

— Sam Pigott, President and CEO

The anticipated consolidation could create a globally significant, low-cost supply hub, fundamentally expanding the company’s resource base and attractiveness to strategic offtakers seeking scale, supply security, and participation in downstream financing.

Offtake alignment ensures near-term demand stability for LAR

Approximately all of the company’s lithium production is committed under offtake agreements, with most volumes sold to strategic partner Ganfeng, benefiting from direct demand pull and downstream customer support. The realized price discount to reference benchmarks, consistently around $2,000 per ton (split between taxes and reprocessing), is expected to persist through 2025, with several weeks’ time lag between market pricing and revenue recognition noted by management.

"And then in terms of, you know, in terms of the order book, I mean, the vast majority of our product is under offtake. And the vast majority of that goes to Ganfeng. And so it is, you know, it is all well spoken for. I think there is very strong, obviously, very strong demand from Ganfeng pulling that material through."

— Sam Pigott, President and CEO

Full utilization of offtake commitments with a major industry partner mitigates spot market risk and helps smooth near-term cash flows, enabling more predictable operational and financial planning in a volatile pricing environment.

Looking Ahead

Management reiterated full-year 2025 production guidance of 30,000 to 35,000 tons, expects to complete the Pozuelos–Pastos Grandes consolidation plan and feasibility study by year-end, and confirmed short-term debt refinancing will be managed using $120 million in newly secured bank facilities. There was no specific quantitative forward-looking guidance provided for costs or realized pricing beyond reiteration of current trends and previously disclosed structural achievements.

