Lithium Americas Reports Strong Q3 and Debt Reduction

November 05, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) has released an update.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. announced a significant reduction in debt at their Caucharí-Olaroz project, thanks to a strategic transaction with Ganfeng. The company’s production levels have increased by 21% in the third quarter, reaching approximately 6,800 tonnes, and they aim to maintain these levels into 2025. Despite a decline in lithium prices, the company remains focused on optimizing operations and reducing costs.

