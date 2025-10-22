Lithia & Driveway Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lithia & Driveway (LAD) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $217.1 million, or $8.61 per share. This compares with $207.3 million, or $7.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lithia & Driveway reported adjusted earnings of $239.4 million or $9.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $9.675 billion from $9.221 billion last year.

Lithia & Driveway earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

