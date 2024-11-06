Literacy Capital Invests in Innovative Offshoring Firm amplify5

Literacy Capital PLC (GB:BOOK) has released an update.

Literacy Capital PLC has invested in amplify5, a UK-based offshoring business, acquiring a significant minority stake to accelerate the company’s growth. This strategic move supports amplify5’s innovative approach in transforming business process outsourcing with efficient solutions in customer services and back-office functions. Led by CEO Alastair Brass, amplify5 aims to expand its operations in Cape Town, enhancing its service offerings for international clients.

