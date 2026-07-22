Is Litecoin a Buy After Its Recent Surge?

Key Points

Litecoin's 16% monthly gain still leaves it down 60% over the past year.

The cryptocurrency was built for faster transactions, but other tools have filled that niche.

Survival and relevance are two very different things in the crypto market.

10 stocks we like better than Litecoin ›

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) just popped 16% in about a month. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed a 7% gain over the same stretch, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) eked out a 2% return. Is it time to cue the fireworks at the Litecoin Foundation's Singapore headquarters?

It might be too early. Zoom out a bit, and the picture looks less impressive. Over the past year, Litecoin has dropped 60%, while Bitcoin has fallen 44% and the S&P 500 has gained 19%.

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Litecoin is underperforming both the stock market and the largest cryptocurrencies over longer periods. This recent bounce looks more like a partial recovery than a breakout. So is this a buying opportunity or a dead-cat bounce in the middle of a long decline?

A solution looking for a problem

Litecoin has been around since 2011, making it ancient by crypto standards. Creator Charlie Lee forked Bitcoin's code and sped up the block processing times, billing it as a faster, lighter alternative for everyday transactions. Litecoin is the silver to Bitcoin's digital gold, as the saying goes.

That pitch made sense 15 years ago; today, not so much. There are other ways to get around Bitcoin's slow transaction processing nowadays. Plenty of people use silver to build and decorate things. Litecoin can't make that claim.

It was specifically designed to be useful in the checkout line at your local mall or convenience store, but other blockchain tools are already prepared to serve that function. Bitcoin's Lightning Network enables near-instant transactions at minimal cost. Stablecoins handle everyday payments efficiently. Decentralized finance platforms offer countless ways to move value quickly. None of these solutions relies on Litecoin.

It's like inventing a horse-drawn carriage with air conditioning right as cars hit the market.

Still alive, barely kicking

Litecoin isn't broken; it works as it was designed. But "working as designed" doesn't create investment value when the design addresses an outdated problem.

Survival isn't the same as relevance. Plenty of technologies stick around long past their expiration date, offering little value to new adopters. Dial-up internet is still a thing in 2026, even if you have to find a hardwired phone line first. I had to send paperwork with an online fax service the other day.

That's the club Litecoin has joined. It may be a well-designed tool for its specific purpose, but there are other ways of getting the job done.

A 16% pop from recent lows doesn't change the core issue: Litecoin tackles a problem that no longer needs solving.

Should you buy stock in Litecoin right now?

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Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.