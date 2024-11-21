Litchfield Minerals Shares Success and Future Plans

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.
Litchfield Minerals Ltd. reported successful outcomes from its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed. Since its ASX listing earlier this year, the company has focused extensively on exploration in Northern Territory, using 83% of its expenditure on field work. With strategic acquisitions like Kalk Exploration, Litchfield is poised to expand its exploration efforts and unlock the potential of its mineral resources.
