News & Insights

Stocks

Litchfield Minerals Plans Major Year-End Drilling Campaign

October 20, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. is gearing up for a major drilling campaign by year-end, focusing on high-impact targets identified through advanced geophysical surveys. The company has contracted Topdrill to explore up to 2,000 meters across multiple promising locations, aiming to finalize drilling by the end of 2024. This strategic move underlines Litchfield’s commitment to advancing its critical mineral projects efficiently.

For further insights into AU:LMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.