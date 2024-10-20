Litchfield Minerals Plans Major Year-End Drilling Campaign

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. is gearing up for a major drilling campaign by year-end, focusing on high-impact targets identified through advanced geophysical surveys. The company has contracted Topdrill to explore up to 2,000 meters across multiple promising locations, aiming to finalize drilling by the end of 2024. This strategic move underlines Litchfield’s commitment to advancing its critical mineral projects efficiently.

