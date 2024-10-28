LITALICO Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

LITALICO Inc. (JP:7366) has released an update.

LITALICO Inc. has reported a robust 15.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite facing a significant drop in profits. The company, dedicated to providing welfare services for individuals with disabilities, continues to expand its services including vocational training and specialized education, amidst a growing demand due to increased employment mandates for persons with disabilities in Japan. LITALICO’s approach combines facility-based and internet platform services to enhance service quality and reach more beneficiaries, reflecting its commitment to creating a barrier-free society.

