LITALICO Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

LITALICO Inc. (JP:7366) has released an update.

LITALICO Inc. has reported a robust 15.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite facing a significant drop in profits. The company, dedicated to providing welfare services for individuals with disabilities, continues to expand its services including vocational training and specialized education, amidst a growing demand due to increased employment mandates for persons with disabilities in Japan. LITALICO’s approach combines facility-based and internet platform services to enhance service quality and reach more beneficiaries, reflecting its commitment to creating a barrier-free society.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
