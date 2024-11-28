Lisi Group Updates Remuneration Committee Policies

News & Insights

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:0526) has released an update.

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited has revamped its Remuneration Committee’s terms of reference, emphasizing a transparent and structured approach to director and senior management pay. The committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for advising the board on remuneration policies, ensuring fairness and consistency in compensation packages. This move aims to align executive rewards with corporate goals and industry standards.

