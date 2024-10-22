Lisi Group Eyes Potential Acquisition of Luxembourg Firm

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:0526) has released an update.

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited has entered into a letter of intent for a potential acquisition of Emerald Holding (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l, valued between USD300 million and USD320 million. The agreement includes a refundable deposit of USD6.9 million and an exclusivity period of five months for negotiations. The terms are subject to further discussions, with no legally binding agreement yet in place.

For further insights into HK:0526 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.