Lisi Group Eyes Potential Acquisition of Luxembourg Firm

October 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:0526) has released an update.

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited has entered into a letter of intent for a potential acquisition of Emerald Holding (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l, valued between USD300 million and USD320 million. The agreement includes a refundable deposit of USD6.9 million and an exclusivity period of five months for negotiations. The terms are subject to further discussions, with no legally binding agreement yet in place.

