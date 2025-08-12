Liquidia Corporation Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$41.58 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$28.67 million, or -$0.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 141.5% to $8.84 million from $3.66 million last year.

Liquidia Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

