LiqTech awarded order from leading technology company

LiqTech (LIQT) International announced the receipt of an order from a leading technology company for lithium brine production in the U.S. Electric vehicles are powered by batteries that rely on lithium, an indispensable metal that uniquely enables a wide variety of electrode chemistries with high volumetric energy density and fast charging. The broad adoption of electric vehicles requires a substantial increase in lithium production. To realize this electric future, traditional methods of lithium production must be replaced with new technology that can deliver higher rates of production while meeting basic environmental standards. Brine resources hold a substantial amount of the world’s lithium, but until now, the lack of a scalable extraction technology has hindered their development. One of the suitable solutions for lithium brine extraction is ion exchange. LiqTech ultrafiltration membrane filtration technology shows the huge potential to be an excellent pre-treatment step for enhancing downstream ion exchange process. The new commercial system is scheduled to be delivered to the customer in the Q4.

