News & Insights

Stocks

Lippo Limited’s Strategic Loan Agreement with LAAPL

November 20, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lippo Limited (HK:0226) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lippo Limited has announced a loan agreement to provide up to HK$70 million to LAAPL, marking a significant discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The loan, which includes an interest rate tied to HIBOR, has a maturity period of 36 months, offering potential growth and investment opportunities for both parties involved. This strategic move highlights Lippo’s commitment to expanding its investment portfolio and strengthening joint ventures.

For further insights into HK:0226 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.