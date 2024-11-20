Lippo Limited’s Strategic Loan Agreement with LAAPL

Lippo Limited (HK:0226) has released an update.

Lippo Limited has announced a loan agreement to provide up to HK$70 million to LAAPL, marking a significant discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The loan, which includes an interest rate tied to HIBOR, has a maturity period of 36 months, offering potential growth and investment opportunities for both parties involved. This strategic move highlights Lippo’s commitment to expanding its investment portfolio and strengthening joint ventures.

