News & Insights

Stocks

Lippo Limited Announces Major Loan Transaction

November 26, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lippo Limited (HK:0226) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lippo Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving a loan of up to HK$70 million to LAAPL. The other shareholder of LAAPL is Admiralty Station, managed by ASM, an independent asset manager. This transaction highlights Lippo’s strategic financial maneuvers and its collaboration with notable investment entities.

For further insights into HK:0226 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.