Lippo Limited Announces Major Loan Transaction

Lippo Limited (HK:0226) has released an update.

Lippo Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving a loan of up to HK$70 million to LAAPL. The other shareholder of LAAPL is Admiralty Station, managed by ASM, an independent asset manager. This transaction highlights Lippo’s strategic financial maneuvers and its collaboration with notable investment entities.

