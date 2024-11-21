Lipella Pharmaceuticals completes dosing for first cohort in LP-310 trial

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) announced the completion of dosing for the first cohort in its multi-center Phase 2a clinical trial of LP-310, a liposomal-tacrolimus oral rinse being developed for the treatment of Oral Lichen Planus, or OLP. In this first cohort, eight participants received a dose of 0.25 mg LP-310, with promising initial results. No product-related serious adverse events were reported. Pharmacokinetic data demonstrated that whole blood tacrolimus levels in all patients were either undetectable or minimal, highlighting LP-310’s potential to deliver localized therapeutic effects while minimizing systemic exposure. Additionally, all patients tolerated LP-310 without significant adverse reactions.

