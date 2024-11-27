News & Insights

Liontrust Prepares for FY25 Investor Presentation

November 27, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Liontrust Asset Management is set to present its FY25 Half Year Results, with CEO John Ions and CFO Vinay Abrol hosting a live session on December 11, 2024. The presentation, accessible through Investor Meet Company, is open to current and prospective shareholders, allowing them to engage and ask questions. This event provides a valuable opportunity for investors to gain insights into Liontrust’s financial performance and outlook.

