Liontrust Prepares for FY25 Investor Presentation

Liontrust Asset Management is set to present its FY25 Half Year Results, with CEO John Ions and CFO Vinay Abrol hosting a live session on December 11, 2024. The presentation, accessible through Investor Meet Company, is open to current and prospective shareholders, allowing them to engage and ask questions. This event provides a valuable opportunity for investors to gain insights into Liontrust’s financial performance and outlook.

